Jisoo Reacts to Lisa Simpson Being a BLACKPINK Fan: ‘Is This Real?’

"I like K-Pop, Dad," Lisa Simpson told dad Homer in a recent episode of The Simpsons.

Blackpink
Blackpink attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for MTV/Paramount Global

Lisa Simpson is officially a BlackPink fan — and according to one of the band’s members, the feeling is mutual. After the famed spiky-headed eternal pre-tween revealed she’s a hardcore Blink on Sunday’s (Nov. 13) episode of The Simpsons, Jisoo took to Instagram stories to share her excitement.

The BlackPink tribute came during a scene where Homer Simpson and his daughter sit in the car and he tries to guess what kind of music his jazz-loving daughter wants to listen to. “I like K-pop, dad,” Lisa says. Homer then cues up BlackPink’s “Lovesick Girls” and joins the rest of the characters in the car in singing the lyrics, nailing even the Korean-language parts.

After the episode aired, Jisoo posted a clip of the scene on her story and wrote: “Gahhh! Is this real? Oh yeah!”

The 27-year-old singer is currently touring North America with the other three ladies of BlackPink — Lisa, Rosé and Jennie — in support of their September sophomore record, Born Pink. The Billboard 200 No. 1 album came two years after the band’s full-length debut, The Album, on which Lisa Simpson’s jam, “Lovesick Girls,” was a single along with “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” feat. Selena Gomez.

BlackPink is just the latest in a long history of artists to receive a shoutout from the longest running primetime scripted show ever, now in its 34th season. Though only time will tell if the girl group gets to make a cameo on the show in the future, The Simpsons is famous for inviting big name musicians to guest on an episode and lend their voices to animated versions of themselves; recent appearances include The Weeknd, who starred in a season 33 storyline, and Billie Eilish and Finneas, who bonded with Lisa over music in a Disney + standalone special.

See the Simpsons scene Jisoo reacted to below:

