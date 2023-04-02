Fans Choose Jisoo’s ‘ME’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jisoo‘s ME has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 31) on Billboard, choosing the BLACKPINK member’s two-song solo project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

ME brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music releases from Taylor Swift, Melanie Martinez, Boygenius and more.

Jisoo is the final member of the the K-pop girl group to go solo with ME, with two songs: “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me.” Accompanying ME‘s release at midnight on March 31 was the official video for Jisoo’s “Flower,” which debuted on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel.

Trailing behind ME on the fan-voted poll is Swift’s dreamy new “Lavender Haze (Acoustic Version),” with 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.