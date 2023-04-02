×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Fans Choose Jisoo’s ‘ME’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The BLACKPINK singer's two-song release brought in more than 66% of the vote.

Jisoo
Jisoo poses during the Christian Dior photocall as part of the Haute-Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via GI

Jisoo‘s ME has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 31) on Billboard, choosing the BLACKPINK member’s two-song solo project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

ME brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music releases from Taylor Swift, Melanie Martinez, Boygenius and more.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BlackPink

JISOO

See latest videos, charts and news

Jisoo is the final member of the the K-pop girl group to go solo with ME, with two songs: “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me.” Accompanying ME‘s release at midnight on March 31 was the official video for Jisoo’s “Flower,” which debuted on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel.

Related

Shakira

Shakira Says She's Leaving Barcelona With Her Kids: 'Hoy Iniciamos un Nuevo Capítulo'

Trailing behind ME on the fan-voted poll is Swift’s dreamy new “Lavender Haze (Acoustic Version),” with 15% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad