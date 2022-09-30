Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato & Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup

It’s going to be a seriously jolly holiday, thanks to iHeartMedia, who revealed on Friday (Sept. 30) the star-studded lineup for its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and more are all set to take the stage at shows across the country. The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a press statement. “We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

“This the time of the year when the biggest artists in music come together to celebrate the holidays with their fans from coast to coast, culminating with a two hour broadcast television event on The CW Network,” added John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia.

Ticket pre-sale for Capital One cardholders begins on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday (Oct. 6) at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 p.m. local time here.

For those who can’t make the shows in person, Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 in New York City will air as a television special on The CW Network on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network will also video stream the concert live on CWTV.com and The CW App.

See below for the full list of Jingle Ball dates and lineups.

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Tuesday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m. CST

Performers: Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. PST

Performers: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Chicago, Ill. – Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m. CST

Performers: Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Detroit, Mich. – Tuesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Performers: The Kid LAROI, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. EST

Performers: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

Boston, Mass. – Sunday, December 11, at 6 p.m. EST

Performers: Jack Harlow, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Lauv, Tate McRae, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Philadelphia, Pa. – Monday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Performers: Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, AJR, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Performers: Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre and Jax.

Atlanta, Ga. – Thursday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Performers: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max and Nicky Youre.

Tampa, Fla. – Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. EST

Performers TBA

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 18, at 7 p.m. EST

Performers: Charlie Puth, Anitta, Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Jax.