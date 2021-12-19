Jingle Ball Concert Called Off Due to Omicron Variant Concerns

Jingle Ball’s stop in Florida, which was scheduled for Sunday (Dec. 19) in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market, has been canceled. The event at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, was called off due to COVID-19 concerns, amid the surge of the omicron variant.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, iHeartRadio wrote, “Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball. Thank you for your understanding. Ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase.”

The message was followed with a tweet regarding Ticketmaster refunds: “Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund within 3 to 30 days. If you have any issues, you should reach out to your point of purchase.”

The original lineup for the concert in Miami featured Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie and more, though Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and others recently had to drop out of Jingle Ball dates. Doja Cat tested positive for COVID-19, and members of Megan Thee Stallion’s team were exposed to COVID-19.

The Florida Jingle Ball show was meant to be the final stop on the 2021 tour.

See the announcement below.