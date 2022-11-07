Jin Details the Concept Behind His ‘The Astronaut’ Video in Shoot Sketch: Watch

Jin’s solo single “The Astronaut” has been out for one week, and to continue the song’s rollout, the BTS singer is taking fans behind the scenes of the song’s official visual filming and concert in a shoot sketch video posted on Monday (Nov. 7).

In the video, Jin talks through the video’s touching concept, which conveys the humanity he feels after being away from planet Earth for an extended period of time.

“It’s been so long since I filmed a music video. I never imagined there’s be a female protagonist in my music video. I just arrived on Earth and I’m shooting a flashback scene where I ride a bike with the friend who makes a person that barely expresses himself [do so],” he explains.

The female protagonist in question in a little girl named Victoria, who through her friendly gestures, allows the BTS star to feel more human. One of the scenes features Victoria playfully pinching Jin’s cheeks.

“My young friends pinched my cheeks just now. I’m not smiling but she plays jokes on me. She took interest in me when nobody else did and she considered me as her friend. That was the scene we were going for so she played with my face,” the BTS singer said. “Not many people have done that to my face before … in my 31 years of life, there hasn’t been many people that have done that.”

After shooting in the desert for his bike-riding and lip-syncing scenes, Jin heads back to South Korea for the shots of him in a bedroom, which features pictures of his new friend. But to his surprise, an old friends ends up visiting him on set.

“Does Jin know I’m here? He doesn’t, right?” Jin’s fellow BTS member J-Hope says, pulling up in a car and holding bags of snacks. When Jin sees J-Hope, he excitedly says, “Oh J-Hope, why are you here?” to which J-Hope replies, “Jin, you look good.”

After seeing shots of Jin on a monitor, the BTS rapper adds, “You look so handsome. How are you so good looking?”

See more behind the scenes content from Jin’s “The Astronaut” video below.