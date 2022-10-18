×
×
Jin Unveils Details for Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’ Ahead of Military Service

The track is set to arrive by the end of the month.

Jin
Jin Courtesy of BIGHIT

Get ready, ARMY! Jin announced the release date for his new solo single, titled “The Astronaut,” on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18).

The track is set to arrive from the BTS singer at the end of this month, on Oct. 28, via BigHit Music. According to BigHit’s press release, the song is “meant to be a gift for the fans.”

The K-pop idol also shared the very first logo trailer for the song, which features a tiny astronaut exiting a massive, futuristic space station as he floats high above the earth. From there, he travels through a meteor shower, past moons and planets, satellites and asteroid fields before arriving at an otherworldly source of light that envelops him completely as the song’s official logo takes over the screen.

Additionally, BigHit Music laid out the entire rollout schedule leading up to the song’s premiere for excited fans, with the single’s official poster being unveiled Wednesday (Oct. 19) at 11 a.m. ET. Three different concept photos will arrive next, on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, before Jin drops the official music video teaser on Oct. 26.

“The Astronaut” announcement comes just one day after news broke that all seven members of the K-pop boy band will face the mandate to serve in South Korea’s military for at least 18 months.

“Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” the label had said in a statement. “He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.” (As such, BTS won’t be expected to reconvene with all seven members until around 2025.)

Check out the logo trailer for Jin’s “The Astronaut” below.

