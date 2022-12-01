×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Jin Has a ‘Special Challenge for ARMY’ & Launches ‘The Astronaut’ Merch

The singer introduces fans to Wootteo, and shares how they can win items from his new collection.

With the holidays right around the corner, BTSJin is celebrating the release of his single “The Astronaut” with an extensive merch drop that ARMY will undoubtedly covet. Fitting in with the track’s space theme, the singer released a full line of items inspired by a tiny friend called Wootteo, he revealed in a video posted on Thursday (Dec. 1).

“To introduce Wootteo … as I was making the album, I carried him around the airport and he was even at our concert,” Jin explained. “But since I will be busy with my schedule, I hoped Wootteo could be with you on my behalf. And that’s how this cute guy came to be.”

Wootteo comes in two plush varieties — a smaller version varying in sizes, and a tall body-sized pillow. The Wootteo motif extends to “Astronaut” themed-pajamas, magnets, key rings, an ID card holder and more.

Related

Run BTS

BTS Test Toys & Choose Useless Superpowers in New Episode of ‘Run BTS’

Jin’s video also saw him participating in what his video called a “special challenge for ARMY,” which features him playing the dalgona cookie game — as seen in the popular Netflix show Squid Game — in which he has to cut a random shape into the cookie in three minutes. The prize? A Wootteo magnet set. Other challenges Jin completed included an an acupuncture triathlon and a task completed by special guest J-Hope, who is tasked with finding Jin’s Wootteo, amongs other fun shenanigans.

Fans looking to win the prizes Jin interacted with can participate by uploading a drawn photo of Wootteo to social media or Weverse and using the hashtags #Jin #TheAstronaut and #Wootteo_ARMY_Event.

See the full line of merch from “The Astronaut” and check out Jin’s special challenges in the video above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad