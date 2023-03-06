Jin Reunites With Two of His BTS Bandmates in First Instagram Post Since Enlisting in Military

There he is! Jin returned to social media over the weekend to document a visit from two of his BTS bandmates while serving his mandatory time in the South Korean military.

In the photo shared on Saturday (March 4), the K-pop idol is flanked by none other than J-Hope and Jimin as he flashes the camera a peace sign in his camouflage military fatigues. “어서와,” he captioned the snap, which translates to “Welcome” in English. While the comments were turned off on the post, J-Hope did manage to leave a number of red hearts and heart eyes emojis beneath the photo with his pals.

Jin began his military enlistment at the close of 2022 with a sweet send-off from all six of his bandmates. Since then, he’s completed basic training, and has kept ARMY updated on his time in service.

In January, he shared an uplifting video that was filmed before he left, promising he’d “be back soon,” as well as a first look at himself in uniform. (“I’m having a good time,” he captioned the slideshow, making clear he was posting with permission from the military.) Jin also surprised ARMY with a special pre-recorded video for Valentine’s Day, macarons included.

Meanwhile, J-Hope and Jimin have both kept busy with new music as the start of their own military service looms. The former enlisted J. Cole — long known as one of his favorite artists — for their new collaborative single “On the Street” in the wake of releasing his new documentary J-Hope IN THE BOX. The latter, on the other hand, scored his first hit on the Hot 100 thanks to “Vibe,” his electric team-up with TAEYANG, and is currently prepping the release of his debut solo album FACE.

See Jin’s reunion with J-Hope and Jimin below.