Pow! Watch Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Cover ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Game Theme Music With Movie’s Cast

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and the cast of Super Mario Bros. Movie just one-upped the game franchise’s original theme song.

Related 9 Nintendo Switch Games You Can Buy On Sale for Mario Day

In celebration of March 10 — aka “MAR10 Day” — Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day joined Fallon and his in-house band for a special Tonight Show video, singing a choral rendition of the instantly recognizable video game’s theme song. The actors make up the main voice cast of the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hits theaters April 5.

In the video, Fallon and the actors take turns taking center stage as Questlove and other members of The Roots add layers of suave harmony. All the while, the singers are edited into the pixelated landscape of the Mario universe, where they pop in and out of green pipes and send shells flying at one another.

Then, Nintendo legend and Mario game creator Shigeru Miyamoto makes an appearance, and even has a little solo at the very end of the video.

Fans in the comments absolutely loved the creative take on the Mario music. “Broooo… This is so awesome!” wrote one. “Just to see the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie and even seeing Miyamoto singing in acappella cover of the iconic Super Mario tracks is just phenomenal to watch.”

“The ending was a masterpiece in every way,” added another.

Watch Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and the Super Mario Bros. cast perform their elevated take on the film’s theme song above.