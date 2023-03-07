×
×
Jimmy Fallon Says He’s Working on a Holiday Album

"There's comedy songs, there's traditional songs on there, there's a couple of duets," he said of the festive album set for release this holiday season.

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

It may only be March, but Jimmy Fallon is already in the holiday spirit.

The late night host sat down with E! News this week, where he revealed that he has a festive-themed album on the way this year. “I’ve been working on one for a couple of years. It’s silly, there’s comedy songs, there’s traditional songs on there, there’s a couple of duets. It should be a good mix,” he explained.

Fallon is no stranger to getting in the Christmas spirit, and has often performed holiday songs on The Tonight Show with his famous friends. Back in 2021, he released a  pandemic-era holiday song “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” alongside pop powerhouses Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I didn’t want to do a Mariah Carey, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ type of song, which is what everybody tries to do,” Fallon told Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast of the track. “I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s done it. She’s done it well. She nailed it. You can move away. No one’s going to top that song. She’s the queen. Let her have it. Think of a new idea.’”

Last year, Fallon teamed up with Dolly Parton for “Almost Too Early for Christmas,” a duet that ponders when is truly the right time to get into the holiday spirit.

