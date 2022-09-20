Jimmy Fallon Turns Into a Mad Taylor Swift Scientist While Dissecting ‘Midnights’ Easter Eggs: Watch

Jimmy Fallon is back to Swiftie sleuthing. In celebration of Taylor Swift‘s tenth studio record Midnights being just one month away, the comedian frantically decoded a possible trail of clues left by the pop star — something she often does to hint at secret details leading up to her album releases — during the Monday night (Sept. 19) episode of The Tonight Show.

After Roots band member Tariq Trotter doubted Fallon’s assertion that Swift had been posting cryptic clues about Midnights since announcing the album at the VMAs in August, the late-night host immediately launched into a frenzied monologue. “Thirteen is Taylor’s favorite number, and Midnights is gonna have 13 tracks on it, but nobody knows what the songs are called yet,” Fallon began. “On all the album art she’s shared so far, all the songs are fake titles, like ‘Track One,’ ‘Track Two’ — that kind of thing.”

“And … that means?” asked a baffled-looking Trotter.

Fallon went on to point out that in one of Swift’s recent TikToks, in which she shows off the three limited edition Midnights vinyls, all of the tracks on the cover are blurred out, pretty much confirming that the songs will have different titles than the numerical list printed on her album cover reveal.

“Here’s where it gets interesting,” the Saturday Night Live alum continued. “In Taylor’s entire discography, she’s only sung the word ‘midnight‘ in six songs: ‘Style’ off 1989, ‘You Are In Love’ off 1989, ‘New Years Day’ off Reputation, ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ off Folklore, ‘Happiness’ off Evermore and of course, in ’22 (Taylor’s Version)’ off Red (Taylor’s Version).“

“And that’s not even the crazy part,” persisted Fallon, before flying through a monologue in which he says the phrase “Taylor’s Version” an impressive 10 times fast without getting tongue tied:

“Cause it also turns out she sang the phrase ‘middle of the night‘ in seven songs throughout her discography: ‘Ready For It’ off Reputation, ‘Daylight’ off of Lover, ‘You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version) off of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), ‘Untouchable (Taylor’s Version) off of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), ‘All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ off of Red (Taylor’s Version), ‘Better Man (Taylor’s Version)’ off of Red (Taylor’s Version) and ‘Nothing New’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor’s version, off of Red (Taylor’s Version).”

“What are you even saying?” Trotter demanded, leading Fallon to his grand conclusion. “Six midnights plus seven ‘middle of the nights’ equal 13,” he said as his audience applauded. “Thirteen is Taylor’s favorite number, that’s how many songs are on Midnights. Taylor’s a genius!”

Fallon’s notes on Midnights — which drops Oct. 21 — aren’t the first Swift-related conspiracy theories he’s conjured up on The Tonight Show. In May, he went on a whirlwind rant deciphering which of the 11-time Grammy winner’s past albums she’d re-release next after Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) — a question that still doesn’t have an answer as Swift still hasn’t given an update on her re-recording plans.

Watch Jimmy Fallon break down Taylor Swift’s possible Midnights easter eggs above.