Jimmy Buffett Postpones or Cancels 2022 Tour Dates After Hospitalization

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to the road in March 2023.

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett plays the Exit/In earlier this year Stephen Thompson

Jimmy Buffett has postponed or canceled his remaining 2022 tour dates as he recovers from unspecified medical issues.

According to a missive posted on his Instagram page, “Due to health issues and a brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band’s Oct. 8 show at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena has been rescheduled for March 3, while the Oct. 15 show at the same venue has moved to March 11. A new 2023 date for the Oct. 22 show at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego will be announced shortly, while the Oct. 10 date at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena and Oct. 12 show at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho, will not be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded for the canceled shows. 

Following a 14-month pandemic pause, Buffett, who will turn 76 on Christmas Day,  returned to the road in May 2021 on the Life on the Flipside tour, named after his 2020 album that debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. His excitement was palpable at he got ready to play in front of his legions of fans, known as Parrotheads. “I consider myself more of a performer than anything,” he told Billboard at the time. 

A representative for Buffett did not respond to a request for more information. Buffett’s last show was Aug. 13 in Mansfield, Mass.

