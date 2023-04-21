Jimmie Allen & Wife Alexis Gale Announce Split, Baby No. 3 on the Way

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale took to social media on Friday afternoon (April 21) to announce that they are parting ways.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the country star wrote, with Gale posting a similar statement to her page. The couple also revealed that they are expecting their third child together amid the difficult time. The couple share two daughters, three-year-old Naomi and one-year-old Zara.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” the statement concludes. “In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

The former couple began dating early in 2019 after meeting through a relative. In the summer of that year, they got engaged and later officially tied the knot in May 2021.

In February, the couple attended the 2023 Persons of the Year tribute concert honoring Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy, and they chatted with Billboard on the red carpet. Gale mentioned that her favorite Motown song is Four Tops’ 1966 classic, “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” before Allen promptly sang the chorus to her.