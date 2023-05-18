Jimmie Allen Issues Apology to Wife Alexis Gale for ‘Humiliating Her With My Affair’

Jimmie Allen took to social media on Thursday (May 18) to issue a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, and his family amid serious allegations against the country star.

“I wan to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her,” Allen wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

The “Make Me Want To” singer also apologized to his daughters, three-year-old Naomi and one-year-old Zara, “for being a poor example of a man and a father.”

His statement continued, “I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me. This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

Last month, Gale and Allen revealed that they are expecting their third baby together, but also that they are breaking up. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the country star wrote. “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Shortly after, a woman on his management team filed a civil lawsuit in Tennessee federal court, in which the anonymous “Jane Doe” accused Allen of sexual assault. The accuser claimed that Allen “manipulated and used his power” over her job as a day-to-day manager in order to “sexually harass and abuse her.”

In a statement to Billboard, Allen admitted to a sexual relationship with his accuser but denied all allegations of assault. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he said. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

See his newest statement below.