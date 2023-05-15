Jimmie Allen’s Estranged Wife Alexis Gale Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 

Alexis Gale is celebrating Mother’s Day, despite the allegations made against her estranged husband, Jimmie Allen.

Related Jimmie Allen Dropped From CMA Fest Lineup After Sexual Assault Allegations

Gale took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (May 14) to share an ultrasound photo of the former couple’s upcoming third child, revealing the sex of the baby with the caption, “My baby boy [heart emoji].” See her post before it disappears here. Gale and Allen are also parents to two daughters: three-year-old Naomi and one-year-old Zara.

Last month, the former couple revealed that they are expecting their third baby together, but also that they are parting ways. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the country star wrote, with Gale posting a similar statement to her page. “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Shortly after, a woman on his management team filed a civil lawsuit in Tennessee federal court, in which the anonymous “Jane Doe” accused Allen of sexual assault. The accuser claimed that Allen “manipulated and used his power” over her job as a day-to-day manager in order to “sexually harass and abuse her” over a period of 18 months from 2020 to 2022.

“Plaintiff expressed in words and actions that Jimmie Allen’s conduct was unwelcome, including pushing him away, sitting where he could not reach her, telling him she was uncomfortable and no, and crying uncontrollably,” the woman’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “However, Allen made clear that plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct.”

In a statement to Billboard, Allen admitted to a sexual relationship with his accuser but denied all allegations of assault. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he said. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

Allen has since been suspended by his label BBR Music Group, management company The Familie and booking agency UTA following the allegations.