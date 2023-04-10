Jimin Stars in Sparkling New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Tiffany & Co. unveiled its newest campaign on Monday (April 10) starring BTS‘ Jimin alongside Zöe Kravitz and Gal Gadot.

Titled “This Is Tiffany,” the campaign features the K-pop idol draped in a number of dazzling pieces from the luxury brand’s signature Tiffany HardWear collection, including a pavé diamond-encrusted link necklace and matching bracelet — both of which sparkle against his sleek, black tuxedo jacket.

“Gentlemen, start your engines. House ambassador Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear,” Tiffany & Co. wrote on the company’s official Instagram account, sending ARMY into a frenzy over Jimin’s role as ambassador. “Exuding elegance in everything he does,” one fan commented, while another simply declared, “Jimin is the hottest man ever.”

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is an authentic homage to individual style,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s evp of product and communication, in a statement. “We may make the jewelry but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin of BTS and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own.”

Jimin’s latest glitzy modeling campaign arrives right on the heels of his debut solo album FACE, which was released at the end of last month. The six-track project included singles “Set Me Free Pt. 2” and “Like Crazy” and rocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The latter single also delivered Jimin his first-ever solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first South Korean solo artist to top the all-genre tally in its nearly 65-year history.

Get a look at Jimin’s “This Is Tiffany” campaign below.