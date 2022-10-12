What’s Your Favorite Jimin Song? Vote!

Happy birthday Jimin! The BTS star turns 27 years old on Thursday (Oct. 13).

To celebrate Jimin’s big day, what better time to look back at some of the singer’s biggest solo hits? Of course, he’s had worldwide success as a member of BTS, but Jimin is a solo superstar in his own right, swooning fans with songs like “Lie,” “Filter,” “Promise,” “With You,” his festive “Christmas Love” and more.

We at Billboard want to know your favorite of Jimin’s solo tracks. Let us know by voting in our poll below.