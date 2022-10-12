×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

What’s Your Favorite Jimin Song? Vote!

In honor of Jimin's 27th birthday, we want to know your favorite solo songs from the BTS superstar.

Jimin
Jimin Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC*

Happy birthday Jimin! The BTS star turns 27 years old on Thursday (Oct. 13).

To celebrate Jimin’s big day, what better time to look back at some of the singer’s biggest solo hits? Of course, he’s had worldwide success as a member of BTS, but Jimin is a solo superstar in his own right, swooning fans with songs like “Lie,” “Filter,” “Promise,” “With You,” his festive “Christmas Love” and more.

We at Billboard want to know your favorite of Jimin’s solo tracks. Let us know by voting in our poll below.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

Jimin

See latest videos, charts and news

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad