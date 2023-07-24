Here’s How BTS’ Jimin Reacted to Ryan Gosling Wearing His ‘Permission to Dance’ Outfit in ‘Barbie’

Everything is good between Ryan Gosling and Jimin. Ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie this past weekend, Gosling reached out to the BTS member and apologized for wearing his “Permission to Dance” outfit during a scene in the movie and offered a special token in exchange.

Jimin, thankfully, doesn’t seem to mind.

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin,” Jimin said in a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, holding Ken’s guitar from the movie. “Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit.

“Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie,” the BTS vocalist continued. “Go Barbie!”

Gosling offered the “Like Crazy” singer his guitar in a video posted to the Barbie film’s official Twitter page on July 19. “Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” the Ken actor said. “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The interaction is likely a special one for the BTS member, who has remarked on previous occasions that he has watched Gosling’s 2004 movie The Notebook more than seven times.

See Jimin’s video, as well as Gosling’s, below.