Jimin Is Spreading the ‘Love’ After His First Solo Hot 100 No. 1

Jimin made history on Monday (April 3) when his new single “Like Crazy” scored the BTS singer his very first solo No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking the first solo South Korean artist to reach the summit.

The superstar took to Instagram following the news to thank his fans, sharing a screenshot of the latest Hot 100 top 10. “Love u all,” he captioned the post with purple heart emojis.

The Hot 100 start for “Like Crazy” was largely driven by sales, with five versions available during the chart’s tracking week. The song was released March 24 on Jimin’s debut solo set FACE, which enters at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The six-track project was preceded by the pre-release single “Set Me Free, Pt. 2.” With production by Pdogg, Ghstloop, Supreme Boi, BLVSH and Evan, the project also features songwriting credits on three tracks from bandmate RM.

Jimin and the rest of BTS previously became the first all-South Korean group to lead the Hot 100, with “Dynamite” in 2020.

In an interview with Consequence previewing FACE, Jimin admitted each of his bandmates have been anxious over going solo as they focused on individual projects, but “their results were absolutely great.” (Recent solo efforts have included J-Hope’s old-school hip-hop-leaning Jack in the Box, RM’s eclectic, collab-packed Indigo and Jin’s single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written by Coldplay and released before he started his mandatory enlistment in the Korean military.)