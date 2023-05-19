BTS’ Jimin Duets With Muni Long in Kodak Black & NLE Choppa’s ‘Angel Pt. 1’ Video: Watch

Fast X — the 10th installment of the of the Fast & Furious movie franchise — arrived in theaters on Friday (May 19) alongside its soundtrack and the music video for “Angel Pt. 1” by Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, which features Jimin of BTS, Muni Long and JVKE.

JVKE, who plays piano in the visual, opens the song. Jimin follows shortly after, singing the resounding chorus from a rooftop in New York City during sunset. “Angel, don’t fly so close to me/ I’m what you want, not what you need/ You don’t want to lose those wings/ People like me break beautiful things,” the BTS vocalist passionately sings before Kodak swoops in for a verse about the importance of family ties.

Following a verse from NLE Choppa, which details how a pair of friends escape adversity, the “Like Crazy” singer then teams up with Muni Long for the second chorus. She takes over for the first half, while Jimin and her duet in the latter half of the chorus, as scenes from Fast X are spliced in between.

Choppa spoke with PopSugar about working with Jimin on the song, and revealed that it was a major goal of his. “I’ve actually been for a while manifesting wanting to work with BTS and to be able to work with just one of the guys from BTS I feel like it’s a beautiful thing, and it’s one of those things I prayed for,” he told the outlet. “So, every time you hear BTS in my mouth or Jimin in my mouth, there’s gonna be a thank you behind it, because I’m just grateful knowing how big that scene is and grateful to know how big the impact they have on K-pop is in general.”

Check out “Angel Pt. 1” by Kodak Black and NLE Choppa featuring Jimin, Muni Long and JVKE above.