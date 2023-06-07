Jimin Surprises Fans With Sweet ‘Dear ARMY’ Music Video

BTS is celebrating 10 years since their debut, and Jimin took some time on Wednesday (June 7) to show his appreciation for fans with a sweet live performance of “Dear ARMY.”

The track is a hidden song found on the CD version of Jimin’s solo debut album, FACE, inside the English version of “Like Crazy.” In the corresponding clip, the 27-year-old star is seen amid a lush green landscape as he croons the lyrics into a microphone.

The surprise video comes just a week before BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is set to take place on June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The event at Yeouido, Seoul, will be open to the public, and more information about the FESTA will arrive at a later date.

Jimin’s six-track FACE arrived back in March and entered the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release at No. 2, with its breakout single “Like Crazy” topping the Hot 100 songs chart. The debut made Jimin the first South Korean solo artist to top the Hot 100 in the chart’s nearly 65-year history.

The star admitted to Consequence ahead of the release that he was nervous for his solo debut before its grand unveiling, explaining, “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS” before hinting that the album will explore “how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success.”

Watch the “Dear ARMY” live clip below.