Jim Carrey Talks Hanging Out With The Weeknd for the First Time: ‘I Was in Heaven’

Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on April 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jim Carrey played a major role as the radio DJ of The Weeknd‘s recent Dawn FM album, and the Ace Ventura actor recently discussed how his friendship with the star came to be.

“Well, it’s so crazy,” Carrey told Extra. “We became friends… the Safdie brothers, who are wonderful filmmakers, they introduced us over the phone and Abel told me that he was a fan of ‘The Mask,’ that that’s the first movie he ever saw and that inspired him to be in show business when he was a kid, so that was kind of a thrill.”

He continued, “We hung out, we drove around in the car, and he played me the entire album of After Hours before it came out and I was just in heaven.”

Throughout Dawn FM, Carrey shares inspirational thoughts and even has his own track, “Phantom Regret by Jim,” in which the actor asks thought-provoking questions about life, including, “How many grudges did you take to your grave? When you weren’t liked or followed, how did you behave?”

Most recently, Carrey made a cameo in The Weeknd’s “Out of Time” music video, showing up at the end in a trippy nightmare sequence, where the actor pays homage to his The Mask film by literally putting a mask on his musical collaborator.

Of the video, Carrey told Extra, “Now I get to do this thing with him. He allowed me, which was amazing, somebody who was inspired by me, allows me to say some things on his album… Then I did the video and I realized in the middle of it, ‘Oh, wow, I’m now putting the mask on you. Tag, you’re it.’”

On Wednesday (April 6), it was announced that The Weeknd will team up with Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at this year’s Coachella music festival.

The names appeared on on a revamped poster, placing the new headliners alongside the previously announced top-liners: Harry Styles (April 15, 22) and Billie Eilish (April 16, 23). Ye (previously known as Kanye West) was slated to perform at the Indio, Calif., fest, but pulled out on Monday.