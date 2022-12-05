Jill Scott Re-Embarks on ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ 23rd Anniversary Tour

Here’s a holiday gift that Jill Scott fans have been waiting for: The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced Monday (Dec. 5) that the tour on behalf of her Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 debut album will resume beginning Feb. 28, 2023. Launched in 2020 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Scott’s critically acclaimed July 2000 bow, the anticipated tour was cut short owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My band and I were so excited three years ago,” said Scott in a statement, “but that d–n COVID shut us down. Now we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

As with the initial tour launch, Scott will perform all 18 tracks from the debut album. The double-platinum project includes career-defining hits and fan faves such as “A Long Walk,” “Gettin’ in the Way,” “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” and “The Way.”

Now celebrating the album’s 23rd anniversary, the 20+ market Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 tour is being produced by Live Nation/Shawn Gee. It will play in auditoriums, theaters and music halls across the country. Pre-sales begin on Dec. 6; tickets become available to the public on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit missjillscott.com for more details.

Here is the tour itinerary, with additional dates to be announced: