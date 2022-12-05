Jill Scott Re-Embarks on ‘Who Is Jill Scott’ 23rd Anniversary Tour

Here’s a holiday gift that Jill Scott fans have been waiting for: The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced Monday (Dec. 5) that the tour on behalf of her Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 debut album will resume beginning Feb. 28, 2023. Launched in 2020 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Scott’s critically acclaimed July 2000 bow, the anticipated tour was cut short owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My band and I were so excited three years ago,” said Scott in a statement, “but that d–n COVID shut us down. Now we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya’ll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”
As with the initial tour launch, Scott will perform all 18 tracks from the debut album. The double-platinum project includes career-defining hits and fan faves such as “A Long Walk,” “Gettin’ in the Way,” “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” and “The Way.”
Now celebrating the album’s 23rd anniversary, the 20+ market Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 tour is being produced by Live Nation/Shawn Gee. It will play in auditoriums, theaters and music halls across the country. Pre-sales begin on Dec. 6; tickets become available to the public on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit missjillscott.com for more details.
Here is the tour itinerary, with additional dates to be announced:
- Feb. 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium
- March 2 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
- March 4 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium
- March 7 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
- March 16 — Philadelphia — The Met
- March 18 — Philadelphia — The Met
- March 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
- March 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- March 29 — Boston — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- March 31 — Detroit — Fox Theatre
- April 1 — Cleveland — MGM Northfield Park
- April 23 — Nashville — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- April 26 — Memphis — Orpheum Theatre
- April 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- May 3 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
- May 5 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- May 6 — Atlanta — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- May 11 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- May 14 — Washington, D.C. — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- June 22 — Los Angeles — The Hollywood Bowl