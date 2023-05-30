Jewel Puts Her Own Spin on the National Anthem at the Indy 500 & Divides Fans

Before 33 cars battled it out to see who would win the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday (May 28), singer-songwriter Jewel appeared at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” While the performance went off without a hitch, fans were left divided over her rendition of the national anthem.

The “You Were Meant for Me” singer took to the stage in an all white ensemble and cowboy hat to perform with her acoustic guitar. Rather than a straight-forward take, Jewel’s version leaned more country and folksy, which resulted in differing opinions about her performance.

“As a former Navy musician, who has played and sung this song easily over 1,000 times in various settings, the answer on this very loose rendition is a Hard Pass. Love Jewel – but the anthem isn’t a 90s pop ballad,” one Twitter user responded to the Indy 500’s tweet of the performance video.

Another user chimed in to add that Jewel’s rendition is “likely one of the best versions I’ve heard. Artists have artistic license to make slight changes and this is melodically in line with the original. She just sang different partials up or down that would fit the chord. One. Of. The. Best. Ever.”

Another was ambivalent about Jewel and her take on the national anthem. “Hmm. I was expecting to hate it hearing the uproar. I thought it was a nice arrangement and fit her style,” the person shared. “Personally, I’ve never really cared for her or her voice, but there has certainly been much worse renditions of our national anthem than this one.”

Ted Nugent also chimed in and stated that Jewel’s version of the song was “f–kin beautiful.”

Jewel has yet to share a response to the mixed reviews.

Listen to Jewel’s rendition of the national anthem and see the reactions to it below.

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500



📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

fuckin beautiful — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 28, 2023

As a former Navy musician, who has played and sung this song easily over 1,000 times in various settings, tha answer on this very loose rendition is a Hard Pass. Love Jewel-but the anthem isn’t a 90s pop ballad. 😞 — BK (@GenXUnderground) May 28, 2023

Likely one of the best versions I’ve heard. Artists have artistic license to make slight changes and this is melodically in line with the original. She just sang different partials up or down that would fit the chord.



One. Of. The. Best. Ever. — William P. Smith, Ed.D. (@William_PSmith) May 28, 2023

Hmm 🤔 I was expecting to hate it hearing the uproar. I thought it was a nice arrangement and fit her style. Personally, I’ve never really cared for her or her voice, but there has certainly been much worse renditions of our national anthem than this one. — Johnny Jeff (@jjeffyjeff) May 28, 2023

Nice take. That's called embellishment. I thought it was beautiful. God Bless America! — A Candle Lit (@A_Candle_Lit) May 28, 2023

I thought it told the story beautifully. It was simple and heartfelt. I thought the only miss was the last note. It was out of character with the rest of the storytelling. Jewel should have just ended the song simply and respectfully, instead of trying for the 'big note'. — jmfshr (@jmfshr) May 29, 2023

I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice! — TG MOMMA LAURA (@gmommalaura) May 28, 2023

I liked the rendition, it was beautiful, but this was not the setting for it. People, including drivers, want to sing along to the #NationalAnthem, and this did not invite participation. — RebeccaDrives (@Rebecca_drives) May 29, 2023