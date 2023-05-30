×
Jewel Puts Her Own Spin on the National Anthem at the Indy 500 & Divides Fans

The singer-songwriter delivered an acoustic version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on May 28.

jewel
Jewel walks the red carpet prior to the start of the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2023 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before 33 cars battled it out to see who would win the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday (May 28), singer-songwriter Jewel appeared at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” While the performance went off without a hitch, fans were left divided over her rendition of the national anthem.

The “You Were Meant for Me” singer took to the stage in an all white ensemble and cowboy hat to perform with her acoustic guitar. Rather than a straight-forward take, Jewel’s version leaned more country and folksy, which resulted in differing opinions about her performance.

“As a former Navy musician, who has played and sung this song easily over 1,000 times in various settings, the answer on this very loose rendition is a Hard Pass. Love Jewel – but the anthem isn’t a 90s pop ballad,” one Twitter user responded to the Indy 500’s tweet of the performance video.

Another user chimed in to add that Jewel’s rendition is “likely one of the best versions I’ve heard. Artists have artistic license to make slight changes and this is melodically in line with the original. She just sang different partials up or down that would fit the chord. One. Of. The. Best. Ever.”

Another was ambivalent about Jewel and her take on the national anthem. “Hmm. I was expecting to hate it hearing the uproar. I thought it was a nice arrangement and fit her style,” the person shared. “Personally, I’ve never really cared for her or her voice, but there has certainly been much worse renditions of our national anthem than this one.”

Ted Nugent also chimed in and stated that Jewel’s version of the song was “f–kin beautiful.”

Jewel has yet to share a response to the mixed reviews.

Listen to Jewel’s rendition of the national anthem and see the reactions to it below.

