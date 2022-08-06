Jewel Says ‘Everybody Is Safe’ After Tour Bus Catches on Fire

Jewel performs at The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on Aug. 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jewel and her tour crew are safe after a bus fire, the singer-songwriter said in an update to fans.

“We had a full bus fire,” Jewel, who’s been on the road playing shows with Train and Blues Traveler, revealed on her official TikTok account. “Nobody was hurt. It happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel. The fire department came. Everybody is safe.”

“We saved the vintage guitar and guitar amp,” she added. “All’s well that ends well, but how ’bout this bulls—?”

Text on the video clip noted that “the front desk saw the fire and called our bus driver and the fire dept.”

Jewel’s tour with Train stops at Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday night (Aug. 6).

Her latest album, Freewheelin’ Woman, was released in April as the follow-up to 2015’s Picking Up the Pieces, which peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

See her video about the bus fire on TikTok, where she’s been documenting tour life.