Jewel’s Unique Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Draws Mixed Reaction

Jewel‘s unique performance of the U.S. national anthem at this year’s Indianapolis 500 has left many fans divided.

On Sunday (May 28), the singer-songwriter delivered an acoustic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of the annual Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wearing an all-white outfit with a checkered flag tucked beneath her cowboy hat, Jewel gently plucked away at her guitar while crooning a soulful rearranged version of the classic tune.

The Utah native delivered a similar rendition of the national anthem prior to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City in late February.

Jewel’s “Star Spangled Banner” performance at the Indy 500 drew a mixed reaction from onlookers on social media.

“Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn’t because of the way she sang it. What a shame,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another shared, “jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date.”

Others, however, praised the performance. “Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating,” a viewer tweeted.

Another added, “Jewel singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 is a thing I didn’t even know I needed.”

Jewel’s latest album, Freewheelin’ Woman, was released in 2022 through her own Words Matter Media.

Watch Jewel sing the national anthem at the Indy 500 below, and see the mixed reactions to her performance.

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500



📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating — shakira (@shakkattackk) May 28, 2023

This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful. https://t.co/LAVSt1YZ6x — Jacob 🇺🇸🏁 (@JacobRE1996) May 28, 2023

Jewel just made everyone cry — doctorgc (@DoctorGC) May 28, 2023

I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice! — TG MOMMA LAURA (@gmommalaura) May 28, 2023

One of the worst National Anthem performances I've ever seen in my life. Not Roseanne bad, but up there. — @ForeverCART (@ForeverCART) May 28, 2023

Jewel singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 is a thing I didn't even know I needed. — Matt Janik (@MattJanik) May 28, 2023

I don’t understand the hate towards Jewel’s rendition of the National Anthem? I thought it was lovely and had so much heart. #Indy500 — k (@kriswisemiller) May 29, 2023

Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn't because of the way she sang it. What a shame. — Nancy Gould (@nagould) May 28, 2023

Jewel mangling the anthem what a shocker #Indy500 — Dr.Greenthumb (@The_Wraith420) May 28, 2023

I really like Jewel. But that wasn’t good. — choose wisely (@billpresson) May 28, 2023

Not the first to say so, but that was the best, most unique…sweetest National Anthem I’ve ever heard…so good. #Jewel #Indy500 @IMS pic.twitter.com/032KDwpLbh — History Mystery Man (@DonRadebaugh) May 28, 2023

Wow, I love Jewel’s voice, but this performance was abysmal and definitely not a salute to our flag/country/veterans.#Indy500 made a huge mistake. https://t.co/ckcMPcEnjx — Valdosta (@Valdosterini) May 28, 2023

Jewel with perhaps my favorite version of the Star Spangled Banner ever. ⁦@IMS⁩ #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/jK1hNEKh47 — Liz Malatestinic (@LizMalSPHR) May 28, 2023

Suggestion to musicians, STOP singing the National Anthem to make it your own. Today's singing by Jewel at the Indianapolis 500 was horrible. #Jewel #Indy500 #INDYCAR — Thomas (@Thomas17815419) May 29, 2023

I’m not gonna lie… Jewel had me tearing up during the National Anthem at Indy 500#Indy500 — Brad Wakai (@BWakai) May 28, 2023