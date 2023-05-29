Jewel’s Unique Take on National Anthem at Indy 500 Draws Mixed Reaction

Jewel‘s unique performance of the U.S. national anthem at this year’s Indianapolis 500 has left many fans divided.
On Sunday (May 28), the singer-songwriter delivered an acoustic rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of the annual Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Wearing an all-white outfit with a checkered flag tucked beneath her cowboy hat, Jewel gently plucked away at her guitar while crooning a soulful rearranged version of the classic tune.
The Utah native delivered a similar rendition of the national anthem prior to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City in late February.
Jewel’s “Star Spangled Banner” performance at the Indy 500 drew a mixed reaction from onlookers on social media.
“Jewel butchered the national anthem at the Indy 500. People were trying to sing along but couldn’t because of the way she sang it. What a shame,” one person wrote on Twitter.
Another shared, “jewel’s national anthem for indy 500 might be the worst anthem rendition to date.”
Others, however, praised the performance. “Jewel just did the best national anthem I’ve ever heard in my life I’m not exaggerating,” a viewer tweeted.
Another added, “Jewel singing the national anthem at the Indy 500 is a thing I didn’t even know I needed.”
Jewel’s latest album, Freewheelin’ Woman, was released in 2022 through her own Words Matter Media.
Watch Jewel sing the national anthem at the Indy 500 below, and see the mixed reactions to her performance.