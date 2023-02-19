Jewel Performs the National Anthem at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Jewel, a native of Utah, performed the U.S. national anthem ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Jewel, introduced as a “Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress from Payson, Utah,” sang her take of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday night’s (Feb. 19) matchup between Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis. Guitar in hand, she strummed along and offered a folk rendition of the national anthem.

This year’s All-Star Game took place at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

Jewel’s latest album, Freewheelin’ Woman, was released in 2022 via her own Words Matter Media.

Watch Jewel sing the national anthem below.