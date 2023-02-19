×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Jewel Performs the National Anthem at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Jewel sang her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Sunday night's (Feb. 19) game.

Jewel
Jewel performs the national anthem prior to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on Feb. 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jewel, a native of Utah, performed the U.S. national anthem ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Jewel, introduced as a “Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress from Payson, Utah,” sang her take of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday night’s (Feb. 19) matchup between Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis. Guitar in hand, she strummed along and offered a folk rendition of the national anthem.

This year’s All-Star Game took place at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

Related

Gerald Fried

Gerald Fried, 'Star Trek' and 'Roots' Composer, Dies at 95

Explore

Explore

Jewel

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Jewel’s latest album, Freewheelin’ Woman, was released in 2022 via her own Words Matter Media.

Watch Jewel sing the national anthem below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad