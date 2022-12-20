Jewel Sings Two of Her Hits Plus Songs by Christina Aguilera, Madonna & More in ‘Song Association’: Watch

Jewel hasn’t let the fear of striking out keep her from playing the game. At least, that’s the attitude the singer-songwriter went in with for Tuesday’s (Dec. 20) episode of Elle‘s “Song Association.”

Explore Explore Jewel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Before formally kicking off the game, the “Foolish Games” singer made sure viewers knew that her score was likely going to be a bad one. “Hi, it’s Jewel and i’m going to play a game of song association with Elle. I will be given a word and then I will attempt to sing or rap a song associated with that word,” she said, adding, “I don’t know popular music very well. I only know my own songs, so I’m not going to give myself great odds.”

Jewel made sure her vocals chords were properly warmed up by doing a traditional yodel before getting her first word, which happened to be “torn.” While the singer did not sing out most of the words to correspond to Natalie Imbruglia‘s version of “Torn,” she managed to get “I’m all out of faith” and “torn” to gain a point. “Is there a close enough score?” she inquired.

The 48-year-old continued on a bit of a points streak, gaining one for singing Christina Aguilera‘s “Fighter” for the word “fighter” and an extra point for getting the word “soul,” which appears in her 1995 track “Who Will Save Your Soul.” But by the time the word “slow” rolled around, Jewel forgot that she had “Dancing Slow” from her own catalog to use and failed to secure a point. She redeemed herself by singing “Long Way Around” for “round,” and concluded the game with Madonna‘s “Material Girl,” gaining a point for “material.”

By the end of the video, Jewel scored a not-too-shabby 13 out of 15 possible points, and took to Instagram to share her experience on the show. “Had so much fun on @elleus #songassociation … I was indeed not great but it’s pretty funny,” she captioned a re-shared screen grab of a user’s Instagram Story.

Watch Jewel’s “Song Association” episode in the video below.