Jesy Nelson Slams Media Coverage of Little Mix Feud: ‘I Think It’s Disgusting’

Jesy Nelson took to social media on Tuesday (April 18) to vent about media speculation over her falling out with Little Mix.

“What’s really s–t about this f–king music industry is that when you’re going in to do an interview and you think you’re going to be talking about your music, and the video, and actually talking about something that’s really important to you, that went on in your life and has happened to women around you — domestic violence — which is what my music video was about,” she said through tears in an Instagram Story. “It’s really s–t to then, you know, obviously get asked a question about Little Mix. Which is inevitable, I was in Little Mix for 10 years.”

“So naturally, people are gonna be curious, like, are we still speaking?” she continued. “I said, ‘No, we haven’t spoke for two years but I honestly wish them all the best. We’re all on our solo journeys, it’s such an exciting time for us all right now.’ And yeah, honestly that was all I said.”

However, the former girl group member didn’t take kindly to the simple sound byte become the headline of virtually every story about the interview, rather than the focus being on her latest single “Bad Thing.”

“It’s just f–king bulls–t, ’cause I just feel like women just get pitted up against each other 24/ 7 in music,” Nelson added. “And I hate it, I think it’s disgusting, and it’s just really frustrating that when you’re actually going in there to talk about something that’s really close to my heart and means something to me, it’s then all taken out of context.”

Since departing from Little Mix in late 2020 shortly after the group released their sixth studio album Confetti, Nelson has launched a solo career laden with controversy — dropping her debut single “Boyz” in 2021 featuring Nicki Minaj and facing a barrage of accusations of “Blackfishing” in the song’s accompanying music video.

Watch Nelson’s tearful thoughts on Little Mix and her new music below.