Pregnant Jessie J Reveals Her Baby’s Gender While Teasing New Song in Sweet Video

Jessie J is having a baby boy!

The 34-year-old British pop star, who recently surprised fans by announcing that she’s pregnant, took to social media ahead of the 2023 Brit Awards on Saturday (Feb. 11) to sweetly reveal the gender of her unborn child.

“Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “Oh yeah…I’m having a boy.”

The “Price Tag” singer playfully added, “And I promise I am wearing underwear.”

In the brief clip, Jessie is draped in a silky white robe while rubbing her exposed baby bump and beautifully singing the lyrics to a new song. “Something’s changed that I’ve been waiting for, I feel its weight falling to the floor,” she sings.

The songstress announced in early January that she was expecting a child. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” Jessie wrote on Instagram, sharing clips of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound. The exciting news arrived more than a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021.

While walking the red carpet at the Brits on Saturday, Jessie joked that she could “really do with a snack” and commented on her gender reveal video just hours earlier. “I just literally teased a new song an hour ago,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “It wasn’t even really a planned thing…You have got to do what you have got to do.’

See Jessie’s sweet video on Instagram below.