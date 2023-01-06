Jessie J Is Pregnant: ‘I Am So Happy & Terrified’

Congratulations are in order for Jessie J, who revealed on Friday (Jan. 6) that she’s pregnant.

The star took to Instagram to share a sweet, emotional video to the tune of her song, “Sunflower.” The clip begins with a positive pregnancy test, and continues with a montage of ultrasound and baby bump videos — all featuring Jessie with a huge smile on her face.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” the “Bang Bang” singer wrote in the caption. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

The exciting news comes more than a year since the British pop singer revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021, after deciding to move forward with getting pregnant on her own. At the time, she shared she’d been informed by doctors that her baby had no heartbeat following her third checkup. “I feel like I have no control of my emotions,” she wrote. “I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”

After posting her initial message, Jessie J also thanked fans for their support in a separate Instagram Story. “Your overwhelming instant outpour of love is felt, received and appreciated beyond measure. And has got me out of bed this morning. Thank you.”