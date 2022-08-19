Jessie J Offers Update After Pregnancy Loss: ‘Some Days the Grief Just Overwhelms Me’

Jessie J attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jessie J got vulnerable on social media on Friday (Aug. 19) about how she’s recovering nine months after losing a pregnancy.

“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30 • 1st thing on the list was to be a Mum,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her younger self. “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad,” the British pop singer continued. “The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the [world] feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all.”

Jessie first shared her feelings about her miscarriage in November, after deciding to move forward with getting pregnant on her own. At the time, she revealed she’d been informed by doctors that her baby had no heartbeat following her third checkup.

Months earlier, the “I Want Love” singer had also battled a painful-but-unspecified throat condition that was affecting her ability to sing and even speak for extended periods of time.

Read Jessie’s emotional post about her pregnancy loss below.