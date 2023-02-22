×
×
Jessie J Gives Into Pregnancy Cravings & Eats Meat After Years of Veganism

"Giving my body what it craves," the 34-year-old star said of her pregnancy journey.

Jessie J
Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/GI

Jessie J has been following a vegan diet for years, as she said it has helped her with chronic pain due to fertility issues, but now the singer is pregnant and her cravings have begun to take over.

Jessie J

The star took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal she was “giving her body what it craves” and ate meat from Joyces Jerk Joint Caribbean restaurant in London. She added however that she still follows her vegan diet “most of my days.”

The “Price Tag” star announced in early January that she was expecting a child. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” Jessie wrote on Instagram, sharing clips of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound. The exciting news comes more than a year since the British pop singer revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021, after deciding to move forward with getting pregnant on her own. 

Earlier this month, she also shared the sex of her upcoming bundle of joy ahead of the 2023 Brit Awards. “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “Oh yeah…I’m having a boy.”

