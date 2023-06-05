Jessie J Reveals Newborn Son’s Father in Heartwarming Post

A month after Jessie J welcomed her first child, she’s honoring her newborn son’s father and their love.

“I struggle to keep things private,” the superstar wrote on her Instagram Stories over a photo of her partner, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, holding her hand during the c-section delivery, according to ET. “I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself… And then so often I think f— it because life is short but don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

Jessie added that she met Colman just a week after she suffered a pregnancy loss in late 2021. “Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she wrote. “Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn’t let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.”

The “Price Tag” singer concluded by noting that Colman is “the calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby.”

The British pop star revealed that she’s expecting her first child in January with an Instagram post. Last month, Jessie shared the happy news that her son arrived. “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size,” she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories. “The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji].”