Jessie J Gives Birth to Baby Boy: ‘He Is All My Dreams Come True’

Congratulations are in order for Jessie J, who revealed on Friday (May 19) that she’s officially a new mom.

“A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size,” she wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories. “The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world emoji].”

She continued that both she and her new bundle of joy are “doing great” and she “still can’t believe he is real, here and mine.”

The “Domino” singer concluded her statement, writing, “For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

See her post before it disappears here.

Jessie J revealed that she’s expecting her first child in January with an Instagram post. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” the “Bang Bang” singer wrote in the caption. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

The happy news came more than a year since the British pop singer revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021, after deciding to move forward with getting pregnant on her own. At the time, she shared she’d been informed by doctors that her baby had no heartbeat following her third checkup. “I feel like I have no control of my emotions,” she wrote. “I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”