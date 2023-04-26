×
Jessica Simpson Is Ready for Summer, Poses in SKIMS Bikini

"Neon energy," the star captioned her new selfie.

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Kristin Burns for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson is ready to soak up the sun, and is supporting another female business owner at the same time.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (April 26) to share a stunning mirror selfie, in which she’s seen rocking a neon green bikini from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swim collection. To put together the look, Simpson paired the swimsuit with a pair of hot pink platforms from her own shoe line.

“SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy,” Simpson captioned the snap.

While the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer looks glowing and confident in her new Instagram post, she’s been open for years about her struggles with body image, especially when it comes to body shamers online.

In April 2021, the star’s mom, Tina Simpson, appeared on TODAY, where she discussed the hardest part about her daughter living in the spotlight. “I have to be honest: To me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable. Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period,” she told TODAY‘s Sheinelle Jones. “Because of that, it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life, too, you know? And then it made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get our of her house.”

ad