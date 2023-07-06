Jessica Simpson Had One Thing to Say When Asked About ‘Newlyweds’ Resurgence

Amid the early aughts nostalgia that’s been going on over on TikTok in recent months, clips from the reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica have been circulating on the platform.

The show, which aired from 2003 to 2005, shared a glimpse into Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s relationship after they tied the knot in 2002. Their short-lived marriage ended in late 2005 and, at the time, Simpson received most of the scrutiny.

Now, TikTokers are seeing things differently, calling out the 98 Degrees member for actually being the show’s “villain.” In a new interview with Bustle, Simpson reflects on the relationship after the story’s journalist brought up a particularly viral Newlyweds scene in which Lachey is blaming Simpson for a home renovation project that didn’t go as planned.

The Love Is Blind host doubles down on his anger, telling Simpson, “You’re a spoiled brat. You’re a bratty girl.”

In response, Simpson simply told Bustle, “It’s amazing what publicity can do.”

Thankfully, Simpson has since found love with former NFL player Eric Johnson, and the duo got married in 2014. The couple share three children: 11-year-old Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 10-year-old Ace Knute and four-year-old Birdie Mae.

“I’m still that person,” she joked about her “bratty” attitude to Bustle. “Honestly, if Eric told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the banister and throw a hissy fit.”