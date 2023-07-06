Jessica Simpson Denies Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson is setting the record straight, eight months after her Instagram ad for Pottery Barn went viral, with trolls accusing her of looking too skinny and gaunt.

Explore Explore Jessica Simpson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a new interview with Bustle shared on Thursday (July 6), the superstar denied using Ozempic to achieve the seemingly drastic weight loss. The drug, meant as a diabetes and anti-obesity medication, has been allegedly rising in popularity among celebrities and influencers over the past few months, as they’ve been using it to achieve weight loss results quickly.

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic],” Simpson told the publication. “It’s willpower. I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

The 42-year-old multi-hyphenate admitted that “it hurts” that people are still publicly scrutinizing her body — something that Simpson has dealt with throughout her career. “Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

She continued by noting that experiences that affected her weight fluctuations — including her past alcohol albuse and side effects from medication for her mental health — is something she’s now grateful for. “I am fortunate to have been every size. For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche,” Simpson shared.