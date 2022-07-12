Jessica Simpson Stuns in Moonlit Selfie for 42nd Birthday: ‘Time to Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Jessica Simpson is 42! On Monday (July 11), Simpson celebrated her birthday with a reflective post on social media full of self-love.

In the photo, the Open Book author poses in the moonlight, hands on hips in a black cut-out dress with her long blonde hair reaching her waist. “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she captioned the pic. “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

“I know myself and I do love her very much,” Simpson continued. “I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42…time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The “Take My Breath Away” singer has been all about sharing the self-love as of late, posting another proud selfie in a bikini last April and reminiscing about her journey to body positivity after having “gained and lost 100lbs 3x” in her lifetime.

Last year, she also returned to music for the first time in more than a decade by dropping an independently-released cover of Nothing But Thieves’ 2017 ballad “Particles.” Since then, she’s also managed to regain control of her billion-dollar fashion brand, The Jessica Simpson Collection, along with her mom Tina Simpson.

Check out Simpson’s sweet birthday post to herself below.