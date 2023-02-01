Jessica Simpson Drops Bombshell That a Married ‘Major Movie Star’ Once Tried to Romance Her

Jessica Simpson spilled some serious tea on Wednesday (Feb. 1) in a new short story about the time a very married A-list actor tried to seduce her.

“This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!” the former pop princess dished to People about Movie Star, the recollection she penned for Amazon Original Stories. “The whole period was very surreal. There were times I had a lot of fun, don’t get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn’t know who was trustworthy and who was not…I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!”

According to Simpson’s re-telling, the encounter with the actor, whom she refers to simply as “Movie Star,” happened at the after-party for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, she was on a short break with Nick Lachey, and was actually juggling the attention of two unnamed boybanders: one from Backstreet Boys and the other from *NSYNC. At the party, she was introduced to Movie Star by her bodyguard-slash-trainer.

“Movie Star started on small talk, and as he leaned in, I had the presence of mind to know, Oh, this is what it’s like to be hit on,” the fashion mogul writes. “Because, other than my ex-boyfriend, no man had ever been so upfront about looking at me in a provocative way. At least that I wanted to look at me that way. He placed a hand on my hip and leaned in so I could hear him better. Only he talked even softer.”

Eventually, Simpson played the Cinderella card and fled from the superstar when she realized what was going on. And though she wouldn’t reveal his identity, she did confess to People, “I will tell you this… he is still a movie star!”

Read the full excerpt of Simpson’s dishy short story here.