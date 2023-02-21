Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo With Ashlee Simpson & Parents: ‘Together Forevermore’

Jessica Simpson celebrated her dad’s birthday with a family reunion photo on Monday (Feb 20).

“My beautiful family together forevermore,” the one-time pop star captioned a photo of herself with her parents — Joe and Tina Simpson — and her younger sisterm, Ashlee Simpson. “I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty. I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life.”

A second photo in the slideshow featured Simpson and her dad posing with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their 3-year-old-daughter Birdie.

As longtime fans will surely remember, Simpson’s father managed her through her early music career until she fired him from his professional role in 2012, an experience she reflected on in her 2020 memoir Open Book. In the tome, the “I Think I’m in Love With You” singer also claimed her dad didn’t approve of her first husband, Nick Lachey, but still liked to exercise control over the relationship.

She founded her namesake fashion empire, The Jessica Simpson Collection, back in 2005. Ten years later, the brand was making $1 billion dollars in annual sales.

Jessica’s younger sister Ashlee is now married to Evan Ross, and most recently surprised the crowd at Demi Lovato’s L.A. tour stop in September when the younger pop star brought her out to perform her Autobiography era single “La La” together

See the Simpsons reunite for Joe’s birthday celebration below.