Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish to Heal Grandpa Joe’s Bone Cancer

Jessica Simpson is a very proud mom. On Saturday (May 6), the singer-actress celebrated her firstborn turning 11-years-old with a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing the miraculous moment her father was healed from bone cancer right after her daughter Maxwell used her birthday wish to make it so.

Explore Explore Jessica Simpson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Simpson’s oldest child was born May 1 in 2012, becoming the first of three kids the “I Wanna Love You Forever” artist now shares with husband Eric Johnson. “Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world,” penned Simpson in her post, sharing a smiley photo of Max lifting her up from the ground. “In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways.”

“I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life,” continued the Blonde Ambition star. “Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.”

She went on to reveal that her father, Joe Simpson, had recently been diagnosed with bone cancer. But within days of Maxwell’s birthday, he received word that his treatment had been successful — and it turns out, birthday magic may have had a part in it.

“She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…’I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family,'” Simpson recalled. “3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her “GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?” My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true…”

“Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work,” she continued. “It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER.

The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”

The Simpson clan previously celebrated “Papa Joe’s” birthday with a family reunion in February, featuring Jessica’s younger sister, Ashlee Simpson. The group posed together for a couple photos shared on Instagram by Jessica, who gushed: “My beautiful family together forevermore.”

See Jessica Simpson’s happy birthday post to her daughter below.