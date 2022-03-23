Jessica Simpson Channels Barbie at Daughter’s Third Birthday Party

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter recently turned 3, and she celebrated with an epic Barbie-themed party.

“Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute! I can’t believe our girl is 3!” Simpson captioned a set of Instagram photos from the birthday bash on Tuesday (March 22). She then shared a beautiful tribute to her little girl.

“Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone. The perfect day for the perfect Bird,” the one-time pop star wrote. “Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles. Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates. Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!”

Explore Explore Jessica Simpson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the two sets of snaps, the Jessica Simpson Collection mogul looks every bit the real-life Barbie in her hot-pink blazer, dusty pink minidress, matching pumps and pink sunglasses, while Birdie poses beside her in an iridescent tutu dress and fairy wings. There were also snaps of the multiple rainbows made of pastel balloons, a photo of the star and the birthday girl posing in front of “Birdie’s Dreamhouse,” and more.

Several of Simpson’s followers noted her spot-on resemblance to the Mattel doll in the comments. “You are the true one and only Barbie, Ever..” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Jess is definitely a beautiful barbie!! So cute birdie!”

Back in January, the “A Little Bit” singer revisited her pregnancy with Birdie in a new cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek, recalling how she took back control of her billion-dollar fashion brand while 34 weeks pregnant in the hospital.

“Her oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn’t breathe,” she said in the interview, revealing she had a severe case of bronchitis at the time and was also on an oxygen machine. “I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, ‘Just take her out.'”

And while doctors eventually stabilized the not-yet-born Birdie, Simpson also made the move that day to begin wresting control of her namesake company back from Sequential Brands Group, Inc., which ultimately took until last November, when the sale was finalized following Sequential declaring bankruptcy.