Jessica Biel Reflects on Justin Timberlake’s ‘Sweet’ & ‘Unexpected’ Snowy Proposal: Watch

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been married for nine years now, but from time to time, Biel likes to reflect on the special and romantic way in which the singer and actor popped the question — especially when asked by a talk-show host. The actress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday (May 11) to promote her Hulu series, Candy, and recalled how the “Mirrors” singer proposed.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news

“It was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming,” Biel reminisced. “We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were in head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything … All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious …”

Corden then asked, “You had no idea it was coming?” to which Biel replied, “No.”

The talk-show host remarked that it was a “bold” choice for the 10-time Grammy winner to go skiing while carrying an engagement ring in his pocket. And though Biel said the gesture was much appreciated, she noted, “That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire.”

The couple is gearing up to celebrate their tenth anniversary this year, which Biel reflected on in an April interview with Access Hollywood. “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye, and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” she told the outlet. “I just feel really proud of it. We’ve had our ups and down like everybody, and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Watch Biel talk about Timberlake’s adventurous proposal on Corden below.