Jessica Biel Jokes About Having Husband Justin Timberlake’s ‘Beautiful’ *NSYNC Curls for ‘Candy’

Jessica Biel is the star of new Hulu true crime drama series Candy, in which she stars as Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of killing her best friend after having an affair with the woman’s husband. To transform into the titular character, Biel wore a wig that was eerily reminiscent of husband Justin Timberlake‘s signature curly *NSYNC-era hair.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news

“We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” the actress said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published Tuesday (April 26). “Let’s get serious: He had beautiful curls. And his mom now actually has, like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It’s weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time.”

In fact, the look was so dead-on in comparison to Timberlake’s curls that cast members actually thought Biel gave a picture of the pop singer to the hair department for hair inspiration. Co-star Pablo Schreiber, who plays Allan Gore in the series, told ET, “There was some conversation on set about that, and actually, my first thought when I saw it was, ‘Wow, did you take a picture of your husband to the hair department and say I want this?'”

Timberlake rocked his curly locks during *NSYNC’s start in 1997, including a platinum-blond era in 1998, before switching back to his original dirty-blonde hair color (and later later shaving it into a buzzcut by 2003).

Candy premieres on May 9 and will air one episode daily until the finale on May 13. Watch a trailer for the show — and see Biel rocking curly hair as Candy Montgomery — below.