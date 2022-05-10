Jessica Biel Shares Justin Timberlake’s Marriage Philosophy: ‘Keep Dating’

Jessica Biel just premiered her new Hulu series Candy, and on the red carpet Monday night (May 9), she dished about the secret to her nearly decade-long marriage to Justin Timberlake.

“Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,'” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together…It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”

Explore Explore Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The one-time *NSYNC even happened to be on hand during his wife’s big night, celebrating her latest role as suburban Texas housewife-turned-convicted killer Candy Montgomery. And when it came to the wig Biel wears in the show, both she and Timberlake couldn’t help but notice a hilarious similarity to his boy band past.

“We laughed about it because it looked like the early days of those beautiful curls,” she said in an earlier interview with the outlet, referencing the “Mirrors” crooner’s famous blonde locks during the group’s early 2000s heyday. “Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls. And his mom, now actually has like, current, really cool hipster short curly hair. It’s weird, it kind of resembles both of them. At the same time.”

Earlier this month, Biel also gushed on Ellen over Timberlake’s romantically extravagant plans for her 40th birthday party, flying his backing band — The Tennessee Kids — all the way to the bash to put on a private show full of covers documenting the timeline of their relationship for her.