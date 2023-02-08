Jesse Collins Says Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Will Be ‘Like None Other’

After months of anticipation, we’re just days away from Rihanna taking the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Ahead of the big event, Billboard chatted with the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins and President of Jesse Collins Entertainment, Dionne Harmon.

“She’s working hard […] It’s going to be a halftime show like none other,” Collins told Billboard at the Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 10, adding that he hopes the superstar performs “all” her major hits.

Harmon, who says she’s excited for the “music, fashion, glamour” of RiRi’s performance, later joked, “Maybe she can just take over the whole game.”

The newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation, will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The performance marks Rihanna’s first in five years.

The 34-year-old pop star, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, is still fresh off releasing her first pieces of new music in six years with “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last November, and “Born Again” as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z, former collaboration and founder of Roc Nation, previously said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”