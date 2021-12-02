Sting, Burt Bacharach & More to Perform at Music Center Tribute to A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss

Herb Alpert, Burt Bacharach, Merry Clayton, Sérgio Mendes and Sting are set to perform at Live at The Music Center: Concerts Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records, which will take place at the The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Feb. 11-12, 2022.

Tim Curry will also join in the program to share his perspective. Additional performers and participants will be named.

2022 will mark the 60th anniversary of A&M Records, the legendary label that Alpert and Moss co-founded on a handshake and an investment of $200 from both men. Over 25 years, A&M grew into the world’s largest independent record label, signing such iconic stars as The Police, Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Joe Cocker, Peter Frampton and Carole King (on Lou Adler’s Ode subsidiary).

Moss won a Grammy for co-producing (with Alpert) Alpert & the Tijuana Brass’ sleek instrumental “A Taste of Honey,” the 1965 winner for record of the year. Alpert and Moss received trustees awards from the Recording Academy in 1997. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, receiving the Ahmet Ertegun award for non-performers.

After selling A&M Records to Polygram in 1989, Moss and Alpert formed Almo Sounds. Moss serves as chairman of both Almo Sounds and Rondor Music Inc., a music publishing company.

“I met Mr. M in 1978 on my first trip to Los Angeles and was proud to induct him and Mr. A into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006,” Sting said in statement. “He is one of the finest gentlemen I have ever met. What made A&M so special was that the company was run and owned by artists for artists. And Jerry Moss understood how important that was. He was sensitive to our needs, respected the creative process and understood the freedom artists must have to let the art speak for itself. He made us feel like family; it was a partnership that I look back on today with great pride and gratitude.”

Proceeds from both concerts will support The Music Center’s ongoing efforts to provide free and low-cost access to arts experiences for all Angelenos. Long-time patrons of The Music Center, Jerry and Tina Moss gifted $25 million in 2020 to help support the cultivation of strong arts and culture-focused partnerships and new programming initiatives at Los Angeles County’s premier performing arts center. The Music Center’s three original venues are united by an expansive outdoor area, which is now named Jerry Moss Plaza.

The concert events will be produced in collaboration with John Beug, who worked at A&M in its early years. Beug won an Emmy in 2008 as executive producer of Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Chicago, a PBS Great Performances special. He won a Grammy two years later as a co-producer of The Doors’ When You’re Strange, which won for best long form music video.

Larry Klein, who has won four Grammys for his work with Joni Mitchell, will serve as music producer and musical director. (Mitchell will be honored on Jan. 29 as MusiCares’ Person of the Year.)

Ticket prices range from $82 to $350. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit musiccenter.org/moss or call (213) 972-0711.