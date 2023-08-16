Jerry Moss Remembered by Peter Frampton, Herb Alpert, Amy Grant & More: ‘He Loved Great Music’

After news of the death of legendary music executive Jerry Moss on Wednesday (Aug. 16), many of the artists he worked with over the decades shared remembrances and tributes.

Moss worked closest with Herb Alpert, with whom he co-founded A&M Records in 1962 as an independent music company. The label was behind classic albums such as Alpert’s Whipped Cream & Other Delights, Carole King’s Tapestry and Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive!, among many others. Alpert shared this simple statement with Billboard on Wednesday: “I never met a nicer, honest, sensitive, smart and talented man then my partner Jerry Moss.”

Frampton shared his reaction to the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing in part, “Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently.”

Below, find tributes from Amy Grant, Quincy Jones, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (which inducted Moss and Alpert in 2006) and more.

Amy Grant: “My first awareness of A&M Records was seeing the iconic logo on the inside of a Carole King record. A&M Records was known by all to be the “artist label” and it was a dream come true when they signed me. In getting to know Jerry Moss over the years, I was amazed by the breadth of his interests. Whether it was music, horse racing or trekking thru Africa, excellence defined everything in which he invested his talents and passions. Jerry – I will remember you.”

Peter Frampton: “I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us. Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently. He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tina and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend.”

Quincy Jones: “Jerry Moss was the consummate music man, [whose] love of all genres of the art-form was unabashed. That was why when I decided to get off the soundstage and back into the recording studio in 1969, I knew there was only one record label for me to go to that would give me the creative freedom that I was seeking, and that record label was A&M with Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss. In my almost 70 years in the music business, I can say without a doubt that my time at A&M was one of the most artistically and professionally fulfilling times of my life and I attribute that in large part to the environment that Jerry created on that hallowed ground that was A&M Records. His spirit will live on forever through the great records that he helped bring to the world.”

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “In Memoriam: 2006 Inductee Jerry Moss founded A&M Records in 1962 with partner Herb Alpert and led it to become the most successful independent record company in history. The company’s legendary culture focused on the artist first and became a home for many innovators to thrive, including fellow Inductees Janet Jackson, Quincy Jones, Cat Stevens, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, and the Police.”

The Music Center: “The Music Center mourns the loss of Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, who passed away on Tuesday. Jerry was an incredible inspiration for artists and had a keen ability to help them explore and hone their craft. His remarkable talent and his partnership with Herb Alpert led to the creation of one of the record industry’s most successful labels. The Music Center is very grateful for the longstanding support of Tina and Jerry Moss and honored to name our expansive plaza as Jerry Moss Plaza in 2020. Jerry was dedicated to giving back to the community by supporting arts experiences that resonate in the hearts and minds of all Angelenos and meaningfully impact their lives. His artistic influence and business savvy, along with the opportunities he provided for numerous extraordinarily talented artists, changed the course of music forever. That was his gift to us all. We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Tina and the entire Moss family.”

I’m so very sad to see that Record Executive Jerry Moss has died…Jerry was very kind to me when I had a record deal with ALMO SOUNDS which was the label he had with Herb Alpert after A&M Records. After I was dropped from the label, Jerry still gave me $ to make another album! pic.twitter.com/iTSYILdIvn — Victor DeLorenzo (@VicDeLorenzo) August 16, 2023