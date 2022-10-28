Ronnie Wood, Oak Ridge Boys & More Stars Mourn the Death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Rock n’ roll founding father Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87, it was announced on Friday (Oct. 28).

Lewis, who was best known for recording iconic rock hits like “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Breathless” and “High School Confidential,” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

The star’s career took a steep nosedive in 1958 with a media backlash, led by British journalist Ray Berry, who revealed that Lewis secretly married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown, who became his third wife. Lewis was 22 at the time and was quickly blacklisted by the music industry.

In ’68 he transitioned into country, recording the top 10 hit “Another Place Another Time,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles chart, as it was then called. Four subsequent singles reached No. 1 on that chart: “To Make Love Sweeter for You,” “There Must Be More to Love Than This,” “Would You Take Another Chance on Me” and a cover version of The Big Bopper’s 1958 smash “Chantilly Lace.”

Lewis had six children by seven wives, and is survived by his wife Judith Brown, sons Ronnie and Jerry Lee Lewis III, and daughters Phoebe and Lori Lee.

Following the news of the death of “The Killer,” a number of stars took to social media to mourn the loss of rock n’ roll’s “wild” man. See some of their reactions below.

Jerry Lee Lewis has passed … REST EASY KILLER you were one of a kind… #RIPJerryLee pic.twitter.com/n5ZDI1VhIh — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 28, 2022

RIP to the true R&R pioneer, legend and outrageous Rock Star, Jerry Lee Lewis!! pic.twitter.com/22s1ev1LIV — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) October 28, 2022

Mom and I are sad to hear about the passing of “The Killer” @jerryleelewis.Thankfully he lived to receive his recent @countrymusichof induction medallion. Prayers to his family and many fans. – CD, Jr. and Hazel Daniels pic.twitter.com/wC9SxfXdwO — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 28, 2022